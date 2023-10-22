Home The Sunday Standard

Islamic seminary removes book with objectionable content from curriculum

The book, Bahishti Zevar by Maulana Ali Thanvi, which contained objectionable, improper and illegal content on children, was removed from the curriculum after NXPCR ordered enquiry into the matter

Published: 22nd October 2023 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2023 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

File image of Darul Uloom Deoband (Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI: Islamic seminary Darul Uloom Deoband has removed a controversial book prescribed by it in its curriculum, which violated the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and legitimised sex with minors and animals.

The book, Bahishti Zevar by Maulana Ali Thanvi, which contained objectionable, improper and illegal content on children, was removed from the curriculum after the National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) wrote to the district administration of Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh to inquire into the matter.

One of the sections in the book said that a mere bath after sexual intercourse with a minor girl is enough to legitimise the act. Another shocking section on page 271 is a passage justifying sex with a dead woman, a minor girl or an animal.

Speaking to this paper, NCPCR chairperson Priyank Kanoongo said they received a complaint about the book’s contents. “Prima facie, the content presented in the complaint was against the provisions of the law. Providing such information to people is in the nature of abetment,” he added.

After the commission highlighted the matter, the district administration established a committee to examine the content. When the committee’s action was delayed, top district officers were asked to appear before NCPCR on October 19. The officials informed the commission that the book has been removed from the curriculum.

POSCO act Islamic seminary Darul Uloom Deoband

