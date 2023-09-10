Home The Sunday Standard

PFI functionary held in Bihar’s East Champaran

Superintendent of Police, East Champaran, Kantesh Kumar Mishra said on Saturday that the district police were on the look out of Riyaz for long.

Published: 10th September 2023 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2023 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

Image used for representational purpose.

PATNA: Mohammad Riyaz Maroof alias Bablu, said to be state secretary of a banned outfit — Popular Front of India (PFI) — was arrested from Bihar’s East Champaran district on Saturday. He had been involved in anti-national activities across the country.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team conducted a raid at the suspected hideout of Riyaz at Subhash Chowk under Chakia police station in East Champaran district and took him into custody. He is being interrogated by senior police officials at an undisclosed location.

Superintendent of Police, East Champaran, Kantesh Kumar Mishra said on Saturday that the district police had been on the lookout for Riyaz for a long.

He said Riyaz is stated to be one of the main operatives of PFI. He had served as state secretary of the banned outfit. His interrogation will provide some more vital information about the banned organisation, the SP said. Riyaz’s name had surfaced during the interrogation of PFI activists arrested earlier from Naya Tola locality under Phulwarisharif police station in the state capital.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mohammad Riyaz Maroof PFI East Champaran

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp