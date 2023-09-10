PFI functionary held in Bihar’s East Champaran

Ramashankar By

PATNA: Mohammad Riyaz Maroof alias Bablu, said to be state secretary of a banned outfit — Popular Front of India (PFI) — was arrested from Bihar’s East Champaran district on Saturday. He had been involved in anti-national activities across the country.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team conducted a raid at the suspected hideout of Riyaz at Subhash Chowk under Chakia police station in East Champaran district and took him into custody. He is being interrogated by senior police officials at an undisclosed location.

Superintendent of Police, East Champaran, Kantesh Kumar Mishra said on Saturday that the district police had been on the lookout for Riyaz for a long.

He said Riyaz is stated to be one of the main operatives of PFI. He had served as state secretary of the banned outfit. His interrogation will provide some more vital information about the banned organisation, the SP said. Riyaz’s name had surfaced during the interrogation of PFI activists arrested earlier from Naya Tola locality under Phulwarisharif police station in the state capital.

PATNA: Mohammad Riyaz Maroof alias Bablu, said to be state secretary of a banned outfit — Popular Front of India (PFI) — was arrested from Bihar’s East Champaran district on Saturday. He had been involved in anti-national activities across the country. Acting on a tip-off, a police team conducted a raid at the suspected hideout of Riyaz at Subhash Chowk under Chakia police station in East Champaran district and took him into custody. He is being interrogated by senior police officials at an undisclosed location. Superintendent of Police, East Champaran, Kantesh Kumar Mishra said on Saturday that the district police had been on the lookout for Riyaz for a long.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He said Riyaz is stated to be one of the main operatives of PFI. He had served as state secretary of the banned outfit. His interrogation will provide some more vital information about the banned organisation, the SP said. Riyaz’s name had surfaced during the interrogation of PFI activists arrested earlier from Naya Tola locality under Phulwarisharif police station in the state capital.