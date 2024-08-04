Search operations in last leg; CM Pinarayi Vijayan promises new township

MUNDAKKAI: Five days after the catastrophic landslides in Wayanad, search and rescue operations for people stranded amid huge piles of debris entered the last phase on Saturday. While 206 people are still missing, chances of finding more survivors appear remote.

Search teams recovered four bodies from Chooralmala and Mundakkai villages, while three bodies and 13 body parts were found in Chaliyar river at Munderi in Malappuram. Though the official records show the number of deceased as 218, the toll is estimated to have crossed 300.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the rescue mission is in its final stages. “Till Saturday noon, 215 bodies were recovered, of which 87 are women, 98 are men and 30 children. There are 206 people missing. As many as 148 bodies have been handed over to relatives. 206 people are still missing,” Pinarayi said.

The Indian Air Force deployed helicopters for aerial sorties in search of survivors and people stranded in the affected areas. They airlifted two rescue workers stranded at Soochippara waterfalls.

The Army brought in a Xaver Radar and four Reeco Radars along with operators from Delhi to identify human presence under the debris, following a request from the state government.

The defence forces and other rescue personnel conducted searches at six locations.

Pinarayi said the government would build a safe township as part of a comprehensive rehabilitation plan. He said a safe area would be identified for the township. “Proper planning and labour are needed for completing that task quickly. Discussions have been started at the administrative level to build the new township,” he said.

37 EXCAVATORS DEPLOYED TO DIG UP THE RIVER BED

The district administration brought in 37 excavators to dig up sand in the river bed. As many as 11 trained sniffer dogs of the Army, Kerala Police and Tamil Nadu Fire Force are also helping in identifying the possible presence of bodies under the debris. The search is now concentrated on the river bed