10 call centres in CBI net for duping customers of Amazon and Microsoft

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered an FIR against 10 call centres following complaints from global e-commerce giant Amazon and Information Technology behemoth Microsoft.

The companies have complained that these call centres were allegedly cheating their customers by offering technical support and luring them with attractive offers for plan upgrades, officials said on Saturday.

The Central probe agency has registered the case against 10 call centres on a complaint from Microsoft. Of this, five appear as suspects in the case registered on the basis of Amazon’s complaint as well, the officials said.

The two cases were registered on October 4 last year, but was made public on the orders of the special court, they said.

These call centres allegedly charged foreigners after offering them technical solutions when they tried to activate their fire sticks or other Amazon devices, the officials explained.

In its complaint, Microsoft alleged that the perpetrators sent ‘pop-up’ messages to the victims, asking them to call the number to sort out a purported threat that their computers are facing. Officials further said that once the customers called the number, they were duped by the call centre operators.

In the case involving Amazon, the operators allegedly charged victims for purported technical solutions when they attempted to activate devices like the fire stick.

MODUS OPERANDI

