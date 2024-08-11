Centre launches campaign to eliminate elephantiasis, targets 6 endemic districts

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Saturday launched a nationwide drug administration campaign to eliminate lymphatic filariasis, the world’s second leading cause of long-term disability.

The aim is to target 771 blocks in six endemic districts across Bihar, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Odisha, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh.

India aims to eliminate this parasitic disease — also known as elephantiasis, and affects the lymph nodes and lymph vessels — by 2027, three years ahead of the global target.

Under the campaign, door-to-door administration of preventive medications will be carried out in endemic areas.

Launching the second phase of the bi-annual nationwide Mass Drug Administration (MDA) virtually, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Prataprao Ganpatrao Jadhav, said that India is making efforts to develop a vaccine for lymphatic filariasis, a mosquito-borne disease.

“Lymphatic filariasis, a mosquito-borne disease, is preventable through simple measures. Therefore, the Mass Drug Administration rounds are crucial in halting its transmission,” he said.

The meeting was also attended by state health ministers of Jharkhand, Bihar, Telangana, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka.

Reaffirming the government’s unwavering commitment to public health, Jadhav said, “Preventive measures such as avoiding mosquito bites and consuming anti-filarial medicines are key to stopping the transmission of lymphatic filariasis, which affects populations across 20 states and Union Territories in India.”

MOSQUITO-BORNE DISEASE

According to officials, lymphatic filariasis is a priority disease that is targeted for elimination by 2027. It is currently reported in 345 districts across 20 states and UTs, with 90% of the disease burden contributed by eight states, namely Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.