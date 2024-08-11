Former Andhra CM Jagan accuses CM Chandrababu of betraying voters

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC president and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy lashed out at Chandrababu Naidu’s coalition government in Andhra Pradesh for allegedly cheating people and failing to keep the poll promises made.

Taking to social media, Jagan said, before elections Naidu said that the state was burdened with Rs 14 lakh crore debt and that he would create wealth. After assuming power, Naidu says it is the responsibility of the people to clear the debt. Now, Naidu is showing his true colours, Jagan said.

The former Chief Minister accused Naidu of issuing misleading white papers to deceive the public, and claiming that the state treasury was empty and that there were no funds to pay off debts. He criticized the law and order situation in the State, citing an increase in crimes and the State government’s failure to protect women. He questioned Naidu’s promises of job creation, financial assistance for fishermen, and the implementation of other schemes, which remain unfulfilled. Addressing the financial mismanagement, Jagan said as of June 2024, the total debt of the state, including loans from power companies and guarantees, stood at Rs 7,48,612 crore, of which Rs 4,08,170 crore was inherited from the previous TDP government in 2019. He emphasized that the debt growth rate under his administration was 12.9%, compared to 21.63% under Naidu’s previous term, despite the economic challenges posed by the Covid pandemic.

Jagan urged Chandrababu Naidu to stop misleading the public with false statistics and to fulfil the promises he made during the election campaign, including the “Super Six” schemes.

JAGAN LOOTED CRORES IN NAME OF AMBEDKAR: TDP

TDP Pamarru MLA Varla Kumar Raja expressed that the sentiments of Dalits were hurt because the name of YSRC president and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was inscribed in larger letters than that of Dr BR Ambedkar at the Smriti Vanam (Memorial Park) and asserted that these sentiments led Dalits to remove Jagan’s name from the plaque at Ambedkar’s statue.