Govt green light for desi nuclear-powered submarine expected this year

NEW DELHI: A government green light to enhance the attack capability of the Indian Navy is due this year through the manufacture of nuclear-powered submarines.

It is expected to serve as a deterrent for the Chinese Navy’s increasing foray into the Indian Ocean Region.

This ambitious project is going to be indigenous. “The submarine will be more than 90% indigenous,” sources said.

“By the end of the year, I think we should get the go-ahead for indigenous construction, as policy makers at every level have shown their inclination towards the project,” one of the sources said. “The Chinese are unbelievably fast. We can take them lightly at our own peril,” they added.

Since 2008, the Chinese Navy has been rapidly deploying various assets, including attack submarines, in the Indian Ocean region on anti-piracy duty. Prolonged deployments help gain familiarity and confidence. Additionally, Chinese survey vessels have been continuously operating in the region.