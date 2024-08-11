Govt green light for desi nuclear-powered submarine expected this year

NEW DELHI: A government green light to enhance the attack capability of the Indian Navy is due this year through the manufacture of nuclear-powered submarines.
It is expected to serve as a deterrent for the Chinese Navy’s increasing foray into the Indian Ocean Region.
This ambitious project is going to be indigenous. “The submarine will be more than 90% indigenous,” sources said.
“By the end of the year, I think we should get the go-ahead for indigenous construction, as policy makers at every level have shown their inclination towards the project,” one of the sources said. “The Chinese are unbelievably fast. We can take them lightly at our own peril,” they added.
Since 2008, the Chinese Navy has been rapidly deploying various assets, including attack submarines, in the Indian Ocean region on anti-piracy duty. Prolonged deployments help gain familiarity and confidence. Additionally, Chinese survey vessels have been continuously operating in the region.
In May, China completed sea trials of its Fujian aircraft carrier weighing a whopping 80,000 metric tons. The PLA already has two active carriers — the 66,000-ton Shandong and the 60,000-ton Liaoning.
“If any Chinese aircraft carrier comes close by, our nuclear submarine will serve as a deterrent because it can stay under water for close to a month.”
There are two types of nuclear submarines, SSN and SSBN. SS stands for submersible ship; SSN is a nuclear-powered submarine; and SSBN is a nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine.
India already has SSBNs. They made the country’s nuclear no-first use policy operational. SSNs have multiple mission utility like anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, besides intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance. SSBNs offer assured second strike in the event of a nuclear attack.
India’s foray in the nuclear submarine domain began with the induction of INS Arihant. It is suitable for the policy of no-first use of nuclear weapons with maintenance of minimum credible deterrence, as part of the nuclear triad.