Yerava tribes in Karnataka still await permanent homes

MADIKERI: Torn tarpaulin roofs, flooded and slush-filled huts, absence of latrine facilities, and other basic facilities — this describes the life of 25 Yerava families residing on Paisari land in South Kodagu. While the residents make up for an important vote bank for the political parties, their plights have gone unanswered for several years.

“We have been leading a pitiable life from the time we were born. We are living the same life that our ancestors led. However, we voiced against the injustice and started a protest six years ago. But nothing has changed,” shared Shoba, a tribal resident of Kuttiparambu settlement in Balugodu limits near Virajpet. A total of 25 families are now settled on Paisari land and are fighting to avail decent houses under the government scheme.

Six years ago, the agitated Yeravas moved out of the estate houses and occupied nearly three acres of paisari land at Kuttiparambu. They established make-shift tents and started to reside in these tents as this was the only form of protest they could afford. However, they were thrown out of the land and their tents were dismantled as they had allegedly encroached a government land. Nevertheless, the Yeravas refused to move out of the land until they were sanctioned permanent houses. Their fight yielded a positive result, as the government sanctioned two acres of the paisari land at Kuttiparambu.

“They promised to hand over the land rights soon. However, it has still not reached us. This monsoon, during incessant rainfall, our tents flew off in the wind. The tarpaulins were torn in the rainfall and we had no roof over our heads. But, our plights have still gone unnoticed,” shared Shoba

“The concerned authorities have marked sites on the paisari land. But no work has been undertaken yet. We had demanded for a house and agricultural land as this would help us grow our own rice and vegetables. But we have been sanctioned only two acres of land, where no work has been undertaken yet,” she explained.

Without toilet facilities, electricity or houses, the 25 families live in constant fear of wildlife. The tribes have not even received tarpaulins this year, thus exposed to weather.