Malayalam actors differ on Hema panel

KOCHI: The release of the Hema Committee Report, even in its truncated form, has sparked divisions within the Association of Malayalam Movie Actors (AMMA), with members expressing differing views on the findings.

Actress Ansiba, an executive member, joined AMMA Vice President Jagadeesh in calling for an investigation into the incidents mentioned in the report. Earlier on Friday, Jagadeesh said that the revelations in the report deserved to be investigated adding that the incidents shouldn’t be ignored just because they weren’t reported to AMMA.

Ansiba told TNIE on Saturday that the incidents are not isolated referring to AMMA General Secretary Siddique’s claim that the incidents were isolated. “Several women have come forward, and there may be more who haven’t spoken out. We can’t dismiss these as isolated incidents,” she said. “Exploitation should not be tolerated in our industry, where people enter with passion. We promote positive messages through our films, and women should not face harassment.”