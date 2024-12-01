AAP, BJP in war of words over 'water attack' on Kejriwal

NEW DELHI: A bus marshal on Saturday attempted to attack former CM Arvind Kejriwal with water during a rally in Malviya Nagar, sending security agencies into a tizzy. The incident occurred around 5.50 pm when Kejriwal was shaking hands with his party workers.

Visuals of the attack show security personnel and Kejriwal’s supporters catching hold of the man, Ashok Jha, and thrashing him. “One person, Ashok Jha, attempted to throw water on Arvind Kejriwal, but he was immediately caught by the police. The said attempt was foiled and the person was detained,” a statement from the police read. The police said that the rally was organised without permission.

Soon after the incident, the AAP and the BJP got engaged wordy duel with the ruling party accusing the opposition of planning the attack to discourage Kejriwal from speaking on “deteriorating” law and order situation in the capital.

Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said the attacker is directly connected with the BJP. CM Atishi shared an image of a membership certificate of the BJP on X where a person, namesake of the accused, has been shown as the member. The CM claimed the same person attacked Kejriwal.

The BJP condemned the incident, but accused Kejriwal of orchestrating it.

“Our president Virendra Sachdeva had already said that Arvind Kejriwal, now desperate, would orchestrate another old-new spectacle, much like the past slap incident. Today, that suspicion has been proven true,” a statement from the party read.