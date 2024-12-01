Ahmedabad Diary: BJP set to appoint new Gujarat state president

BJP set to appoint new Gujarat state president

Following the Maharashtra-Jharkhand elections, the party leadership has shifted its focus to appoint a new state president for Gujarat, with an OBC leader likely being the top choice.

Political insiders suggest that the new president will likely come from Saurashtra or North Gujarat. Since taking on the role of Union Minister, current state BJP president CR Patil has faced challenges in managing his responsibilities in both Delhi and Gujarat. He has indicated that he plans to step down as the state chief and will appoint a successor after the Vav assembly by-election.

Gujarat BJP chief hints at stepping down

Speculation is growing about potential change in leadership for Gujarat after state BJP president CR Patil hinted at stepping down at a recent event in Surat. “I have been suggesting that someone else should take on the responsibility. We have been instructed to form a new organisation.

I congratulate those who will get this opportunity and thank everyone who worked with me.” Many believe that Patil will be replaced. However, the official election for the new chief is expected to take place in January. Additionally, there are discussions about prominent leaders who defected from Congress being given key roles in the party’s restructured leadership.

BJP in spot over worker’s link to Ponzi scam

Bhupendrasinh Jhala, a BJP worker and founder of BZ Solutions, has been implicated in a massive Rs 6,000 crore Ponzi scam, causing significant embarrassment for the party. The controversy emerged during the inauguration of the BZ Global Education Campus, a joint venture with Gromor Education Campus, where several prominent BJP leaders were present. The situation worsened when a video surfaced on social media featuring Dhawal Jhala, an independent MLA from Bayad and a BJP supporter, who openly praised Bhupendrasinh Jhala. As local body elections in Gujarat draw near, this controversy has put BJP under increasing pressure.