IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Kerala till December 4, issues yellow alert

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in Kerala under the influence of Cyclone Fengal, which triggered a landfall in Tamil Nadu on Saturday. As per the forecast, the state will receive heavy rainfall till December 4.

The IMD issued a yellow alert in Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, and Malappuram districts for Sunday.

The rain is expected to intensify on Monday and Tuesday. Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts are on orange alert on Monday and Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Kottayam, Kannur and Kasargod districts on yellow alert. An orange alert has been issued in Malappuram, Kozhikode,

Wayanad, Kannur and Kasargod districts for Tuesday and a yellow alert for Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur and Palakkad districts.

Thunderstorms with lightning have also been predicted for the state and fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea on the mentioned dates.