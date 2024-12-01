Trucks allowed on ‘The Ridge’ triggers uproar in Shimla

CHANDIGARH: Controversies do not seem to end for the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led Congress government in Himachal Pradesh, as loaded trucks have recently seen on the 110-year-old ‘The Ridge’ in Shimla, a zone where vehicles are prohibited. This prompted the former deputy mayor to file a complaint with the police.

Locals were left fuming after a video went viral on social media in which two loaded trucks, parked right next to the historic church in Shimla on ‘The Ridge’ could be seen.

Former deputy mayor of Shimla Municipal Corporation and CPM leader Tikender Singh Panwar has filed a police complaint demanding action against the vehicle owners and officials for allowing vehicles and installation of temporary stalls at ‘The Ridge’. Panwar on Saturday called for the registration of an FIR.

The Ridge is located in the heart of Shimla and houses Christ Church, a neo-Gothic structure built in 1844 and a Tudorbethan-styled library building constructed in 1910, besides statues of Mahatma Gandhi, Indira Gandhi, Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Y S Parmar, the first chief minister of Himachal Pradesh.