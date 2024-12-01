Unbroken Spirit

UTTARAKHAND: At the age of 16, Tanya Nayal, hailing from Pauri Garhwal, found herself at a pivotal crossroads in her life. It was a moment that demanded wisdom and resilience, for had she not approached it with these qualities, her entire world could have come crashing down around her. In this defining moment, Tanya faced challenges that would have overwhelmed many of her peers. Yet, through careful decision-making and an unwavering spirit, she navigated the complexities of her circumstances with strength.
At a time when a father’s presence should have been a protective shield, when children of her age yearn most for paternal love, Tanya’s father chose to carve out a separate world for himself, leaving her to weather the storm alone. Born on April 18, 1994, Tanya’s life took a dramatic turn in 2010, when she was just sixteen. The longstanding differences between her parents escalated, leading to their divorce. After her father went away from the family home, Tanya’s mother, Deveshwari Nayal, was left alone to rebuild their lives from scratch, with Tanya and her younger brother, Tarun (13), both continuing their education.
With limited education, Deveshwari struggled to find stable employment. Her husband had never encouraged her to pursue further studies, adding to the family’s financial strain. During this difficult time, Tanya took on the responsibility of tutoring younger children, all while pursuing a fashion designing course at a private institute. Meanwhile, her mother launched a tiffin service to help support the family.
In an inspiring twist, Tanya emerged as a pillar of strength for her mother during this period. With unwavering support, the two women set out to find stable employment, leaving their home in search of new opportunities.
Tanya recalled, “I reached the state’s Doordarshan centre with my mother through an acquaintance. There, I was offered to design hill attire.” She said, during a conversation between the centre’s then-director, Anupam Jain, and her mother, it felt as if god himself were conducting an interview. Jain even ordered the establishment of a regular tiffin service for the Doordarshan staff, which proved to be a turning point.
In a further stroke of fortune, Deveshwari’s bilingual skills—fluent in both Garhwali and Hindi—caught the attention of an official at Doordarshan. Many local artists, hailing from the remote areas, struggled with Hindi, and Deveshwari bridged that gap by translating their ideas into Hindi for producers. This newfound role proved invaluable for the family, as Deveshwari and Tanya began earning a stable income.
Tanya’s dedication and skill also earned her the opportunity to design costumes for artists at the Doordarshan centre, further solidifying her role as the family’s main breadwinner. Through determination, she took on responsibilities many might find daunting.
While legally divorced, Deveshwari’s heart carried a sense of resentment toward her former husband. She sought to reclaim her dignity and elevate her children through education, hoping to stand tall socially as a form of silent retaliation. With multiple income sources, she and Tanya were able to send Tarun into the Merchant Navy.
Tanya’s journey from struggle to success is marked by numerous milestones, the most prestigious of which is her name etched in the Guinness Book of World Records.
Today, Tanya is the founder of her own enterprise, Tanti, a name derived from the Sanskrit word for the threads and fibers woven into fabric. What started as a small venture has now grown into a thriving business, employing 53 individuals, including designers, tailors, and women from SHGs. Tanya Nayal is no longer a name that needs introduction in Uttarakhand.