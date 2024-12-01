Unbroken Spirit

UTTARAKHAND: At the age of 16, Tanya Nayal, hailing from Pauri Garhwal, found herself at a pivotal crossroads in her life. It was a moment that demanded wisdom and resilience, for had she not approached it with these qualities, her entire world could have come crashing down around her. In this defining moment, Tanya faced challenges that would have overwhelmed many of her peers. Yet, through careful decision-making and an unwavering spirit, she navigated the complexities of her circumstances with strength.

At a time when a father’s presence should have been a protective shield, when children of her age yearn most for paternal love, Tanya’s father chose to carve out a separate world for himself, leaving her to weather the storm alone. Born on April 18, 1994, Tanya’s life took a dramatic turn in 2010, when she was just sixteen. The longstanding differences between her parents escalated, leading to their divorce. After her father went away from the family home, Tanya’s mother, Deveshwari Nayal, was left alone to rebuild their lives from scratch, with Tanya and her younger brother, Tarun (13), both continuing their education.

With limited education, Deveshwari struggled to find stable employment. Her husband had never encouraged her to pursue further studies, adding to the family’s financial strain. During this difficult time, Tanya took on the responsibility of tutoring younger children, all while pursuing a fashion designing course at a private institute. Meanwhile, her mother launched a tiffin service to help support the family.

In an inspiring twist, Tanya emerged as a pillar of strength for her mother during this period. With unwavering support, the two women set out to find stable employment, leaving their home in search of new opportunities.

Tanya recalled, “I reached the state’s Doordarshan centre with my mother through an acquaintance. There, I was offered to design hill attire.” She said, during a conversation between the centre’s then-director, Anupam Jain, and her mother, it felt as if god himself were conducting an interview. Jain even ordered the establishment of a regular tiffin service for the Doordarshan staff, which proved to be a turning point.