Transgender welfare board in Uttarakhand formed

DEHRADUN : The Pushkar Singh Dhami-led government of Uttarakhand has approved the formation of a Transgender Personal Welfare Board.

Uttarakhand is the 13th state to implement such a board, which aims at supporting the rights and welfare of the transgender community.

Uttarakhand’s Home Secretary Shailesh Bagauli, said, “This board will play a crucial role in integrating the transgender community into the mainstream. It aims to empower the transgender community and make them self-reliant.”

The transgender community supported the decision. Aditi Sharma, a social activist from Dehradun and transgender community member said, “This board will not only improve our lives but will help us gain equality and respect in society. This decision should have been made earlier, but it is heartening that the current government has recognised our rights.”

Other states that had estblished the board include Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Tripura, and Mizoram.

According to official data, Uttrakhand is home to around 4,815 transgenders.