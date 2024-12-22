Anil Khadse breaking barriers, inspiring change

MAHARASHTRA: Anil Khadse, the first person from the Mang community in Vidarbha region, a Scheduled Caste (SC), to crack the civil services exams, now serves as the deputy director in the Income Tax Department in Nagpur. His achievement has become a source of pride, not only for his family but for his entire village.

Khadse’s success was celebrated in his village in Yavatmal with a grand procession, where he was paraded on horseback, with band music and the distribution of sweets. The celebration was a collective expression of joy, marking a milestone for both Khadse and his community.

Born in a small hamlet, Khadse’s education took place in a Marathi medium school. The Mang or Matang community traditionally engaged in occupations such as rope and broom-making, cattle castration, and leather work, has long faced social and economic challenges. Education was a privilege for children from the community, but Khadse’s grandmother, who worked as a “Dai” (a midwife), was determined to change that. “She urged me to study and pursue a government job despite. Her support, along with a modest pension of `3,000 after the death of her husband, made my education possible,” Khadse recalls.

He acknowledges the challenges of being from an “untouchable” community but notes that he faced little discrimination in his village. “Our house was on the outskirts of the village, but people respected my knowledge and encouraged me to study further,” he says. “They always told me to make our village proud by achieving something big in life.”

After excelling in his board exams with 83% marks, Khadse moved to Pune for computer engineering. It was during this time that he first learned about the civil services exams from friends. “The discussions sparked my interest, but financial constraints were a major concern,” he says.