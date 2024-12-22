Delhi schools told to identify Bangla migrant students

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporationof Delhi (MCD) has directed schools to identify illegal Bangladeshi migrant children and ensure that they are not issued birth certificates.
The directive comes days after the L-G Secretariat ordered a crackdown on illegal immigrants from Bangladesh, with the issue becoming the latest flashpoint between the ruling AAP and BJP ahead of the Assembly polls.
The order, dated December 18, mandates action to remove encroachments by the migrants. The civic body directed all MCD zones to remove encroachments by illegal Bangladeshi migrants. An action taken report has been sought by the MCD deputy commissioner by December 31.
The order issued by the deputy commissioner stated, “The education department will take appropriate preventive measures to identify illegal Bangladeshi migrants while giving admission in municipal schools. It is requested that proper identification and verification drives may be undertaken to identify illegal Bangladeshi migrant children in schools.”
Meanwhile, the public health department has also been directed to exercise caution while issuing birth registration and certificate. Zonal authorities have been told to conduct verification drives to identify instances of birth certificates already issued to illegal migrants.