Delhi schools told to identify Bangla migrant students

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporationof Delhi (MCD) has directed schools to identify illegal Bangladeshi migrant children and ensure that they are not issued birth certificates.

The directive comes days after the L-G Secretariat ordered a crackdown on illegal immigrants from Bangladesh, with the issue becoming the latest flashpoint between the ruling AAP and BJP ahead of the Assembly polls.

The order, dated December 18, mandates action to remove encroachments by the migrants. The civic body directed all MCD zones to remove encroachments by illegal Bangladeshi migrants. An action taken report has been sought by the MCD deputy commissioner by December 31.