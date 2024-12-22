Net forest cover rises, but decreases in biodiverse regions like Western Ghats

NEW DELHI: India’s net forest coverage increased by 1,445 square kilometres during 2021-23, but it lost the natural forest density in biodiverse-rich Western Ghats, Northeast, open natural ecosystems and mangrove forests, according to the biennial data released by the Central government on Saturday.

According to the data, the total forest coverage increased from 21.71% of the country’s geographical area in 2021 to 21.76% in 2023. The tree cover increased from 2.91% to 3.41%.

Union Minister of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, Bhupendra Yadav, released the 18th India State of Forest Report 2023 at the Wildlife Institute of India, Dehradun. The report shows that India’s total forest and tree cover has increased to 8.27 lakh square kilometres (25.17%) in 2023 from 24.62% in 2021. The scrub area covered 43,622 sq km (1.33% increase) and the non-forest area covered 24,16,489 sq km (73.50%).