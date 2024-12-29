Patna Diary: Nitish says no to INDIA bloc invite for return

Nitish says no to INDIA bloc invite for return

RJD MLA Bhai Birendra invited Bihar CM Nitish to return to INDIA bloc ahead of Bihar assembly elections due next year. The one-day visit of Nitish to New Delhi on Sunday has heated up the state politics. Nitish is likely to meet family members of former PM Manmohan Singh following the latter’s demise. He may also go for his routine health check up. The CM, however, turned down RJD’s offer and reiterated that he would remain in NDA. Nitish said that he would not commit the mistake that he had done twice on earlier occasions. He resolved that the ruling NDA will focus more on development of the state.

JD(U) flags off ‘Karpoori Rath’ to broaden support

With Bihar assembly elections less than a year away, all political parties have started preparations. CM Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) flagged off ‘Karpoori Rath’ from the state party office. The objective is to broaden the party’s support base among Extremely Backward Castes, which constitutes nearly 36.01% of the state’s population. Opposition RJD and newly formed Jan Suraaj Party are also trying to woo them. Nitish is credited with initiatives for their empowerment, first offering the EBCs a stake in local governance, 20% quota in seats in three-tier panchayat samitis and gram panchayats in January 2006.

PK urged to contest from Tejashwi constituency

The demand of a section of voters of Raghopur, the assembly constituency of RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, has put Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor in a tight spot. They have requested Kishor to contest from Raghopur assembly seat in the assembly elections next year. The demand came during a meeting of the party held under Bidupur block in Vaishali district. Kishor has already declared to field party candidates in all the 243 assembly seats and provide 40 seats to Muslims alone.

Ramashankar

Our correspondent in Bihar

ramashankar@newindianexpress.com