Congress veterans, ministers in Karnataka hesitant to contest 2024 Lok Sabha polls

BENGALURU: With party veterans and ministers hesitant to contest the general election, the Congress high command seems to find it difficult to select winnable candidates, resulting in a delay in the Grand Old Party releasing even its first list. Ultimately, the party may have to experiment by fielding novices, which may have its own implications on its prospects, sources said.

Former minister Prakash Hukkeri has clarified that he will not contest the Lok Sabha polls, saying that he is “not a football to be kicked around by the high command”.

He had obeyed the latter by contesting the LS polls in 2014, which he won, and also in 2019, but lost. Even if it insists this time, he will take no risk, a Congress leader observed.

On Saturday, Social Welfare Minister Dr HC Mahadevappa rejected his becoming the candidate from Chamarajanagara LS constituency. “If an offer came 10 years ago, I would have been extremely happy, but now it is enough for me. I am not an aspirant and will never become a candidate, but will fight for the victory of whoever becomes the party’s candidate. My son’s (Sunil Bose) name has been proposed 3-4 times, and the party workers and MLAs will have a final say on it,” he clarified.

According to sources, the high command made him minister with a condition that he should contest the LS polls and Siddaramaiah was a party to it.