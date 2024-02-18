4-week, 5-city Ride Safe India initiative covers two crore people, ends in Ayodhya

NEW DELHI: A four-week-long Ride Safe India campaign, a CSR initiative involving TNIE and Hero MotoCorp, concluded in the holy city of Ayodhya on Friday. During its five-city activity, it covered a population of over 2 crore people.

The New Indian Express Group crafted the initiative in collaboration with Hero We Care -- Hero MotoCorp’s CSR platform, the Surakshit Aatmanirbhar Bharat: Ride Safe India Initiative ran from January 9 to February 15.

The initiative aims at imparting awareness and understanding among two-wheeler riders on personal safety measures along with strict adherence to traffic regulations.

As part of this campaign, 6,000 helmets and 6,000 jackets were distributed to riders across five cities for over a month. The inaugural day of the initiative witnessed the distribution of 200 jackets and an equal number of helmets to riders in the presence of many dignitaries, including Mutha Ashok Jain, IPS, Police Commissioner of Varanasi.

Beyond Varanasi, the campaign progressed to Ahmedabad, Lucknow and Gorakhpur before concluding in Ayodhya.

From Ahmedabad, the notable figures included Safin Hassan, Deputy Commissioner of Police-Traffic; Ramesh Merja, IAS, Deputy Municipal Commissioner, South West Zone, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation; and Jayrajsinh Vala, IPS, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Special Operation Group-Crime Branch Ahmedabad city.

In Lucknow, the eminent people present on the occasion were Dinesh Pratap Singh, state Minister Horticulture; AK Sharma, Minister Urban & Power Corporation; Rajeswar Singh, MLA Sarojani Nagar, Lucknow; Prashant Kumar, DGP Police, Uttar Pradesh; Brajesh Pathak, Deputy CM, Uttar Pradesh; and BD Paulson IPS, ADG Traffic & Road Safety.