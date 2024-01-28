In a 1st, Punjab govt launches road safety force with 129 hi-tech vehicles

CHANDIGARH : In a groundbreaking initiative, Punjab has unveiled a fleet of 129 state-of-the-art vehicles equipped with specialised equipment to combat drunk driving and overspeeding. This marks the launch of the first-of-its-kind ‘Sadak Surakhya Force’ (Road Safety Force) in the country. The primary objective behind this initiative is to reduce the annual road fatalities, which currently stand at approximately 3000, with an average of 14 lives lost daily in road accidents across the state.

CM Bhagwant Mann revealed that the government is also considering implementing a point-based system, similar to the one in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. Under this system, repeat traffic offenders would accumulate demerit points on their driving licenses for each violation.

The ‘Sadak Surakhya Force’ comprises 1,600 personnel who will be deployed throughout Punjab’s extensive 5,500-km network of national highways and state highways. Among these, there are 116 high-end Toyota Hilux vehicles equipped with cutting-edge gadgets and connected to nearby trauma centers to provide immediate assistance to accident victims. These SSF teams will be stationed every 30kms to ensure that victims receive medical attention within 15 minutes.

Mann officially inaugurated the 129 high-tech vehicles, marking a historic milestone for Punjab as the first state to launch such a comprehensive road safety initiative.

Mann addressed the audience at the PAP grounds in Jalandhar and drew attention to tragic accidents that have claimed the lives of prominent individuals, including former President Giani Zail Singh, Congress leader Rajesh Pilot, and comedian Jaspal Bhatti, emphasizing that accidents do not discriminate based on who is in the vehicle.