Day after Ludhiana sword attack, Opposition seeks CM Mann’s resignation

CHANDIGARH: A day after Punjab Shiv Sena leader Sandeep Thapar was attacked by three Nihangs in Ludhiana, the opposition hit out at the ruling AAP demanding resignation of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on moral grounds.

Expressing concern over the “poor” law and order situation, Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar said that the chief minister’s callous attitude towards governance is making Punjab bleed with unabated wave of violence and hate crimes.

Speaking to media after visiting Thapar at DMC, Jakhar said, “The chief minister is camping in Jalandhar for a bypoll while criminals are running amok with impunity,” Jakhar targeted Mann for “pushing the state towards anarchy.” He said law and order is the top priority for any government, but CM’s ineptness and casual attitude towards governance is pushing the state towards uncontrolled violence.

Union Minister of state for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu, in a video statement on X, said, “The administration has made a mockery of law and order. Officers are busy pleasing AAP leaders instead of doing their job,” Bittu said.

Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring also hit out at the ruling party over the sword attack on Thapar.