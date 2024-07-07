Hathras stampede mishap: Two more arrested, says Hathras SP

LUCKNOW : The Hathras police on Saturday arrested two more persons from Sikandra Rau in connection with the stampede. Superintendent of Police Nipun Agarwal identified them as Ram Prakash Shakya and Sanju Yadav.

Agarwal said the preliminary interrogation of the main accused Devprakash Madhukar revealed that he had been working as a junior engineer in on contract since 2010.

“He has been associated with the self-styled godman for the last many years and had been organising Satsang Sabhas and collecting funds for Bhole Baba,” the SP said.

He added that Devprakash was not only the chief organiser of the Satsang Sabhas but also the main fund raiser. “It was Madhukar who had taken the permission to organise the Satsang Sabha in Phulrai village on July 2,” said the SP.