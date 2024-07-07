Heavy rains batter Himachal areas, alert issued

CHANDIGARH: A Heavy rains lashed parts of Himachal, including Dharamshala and Palampur in Kangra district where rainfall levels exceeded the 200-mm mark, according to the meteorological department.

So far the state has received 72.1 mm rain in July against the normal of 35 mm -- an excess of 106%.

The regional meteorological office at Shimla has issued a yellow alert, warning of thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places across the state till July 12.

Some 150 roads across the state have been closed for vehicular movement.

As per the state the emergency operation centre, 111 roads in Mandi, 13 in Sirmaur, nine in Shimla, eight each in Chamba and Kullu, and one in Kangra district are closed for traffic following torrential rains Also 334 transformers are disrupted and 55 water supply schemes have been affected in the state.

Dharamshala in Kangra district recorded the highest rainfall of 214.6 mm, followed by Palampur (212.4 mm), Jogindernagar (169 mm), Kangra city (157.6 mm), Baijnath (142 mm), Jot (95.2 mm), Nagrota Suriyan (90.2 mm), Sujanpur Tira (72 mm), Dhaulakuan (70 mm), Ghamroor (68.2 mm), Nadaun (63 mm) and Berthin (58.8 mm). While Dalhousie received 31 mm of rain, Manali 30 mm, Kasauli 24 mm, Narkanda 19 mm and Shimla 17.2 mm. As per the parameters, 2.5-15.5 mm of rain is considered light rainfall, 15.6 mm-64.4 mm as moderate, 64.5-115.5 mm as heavy, 115.6-204.4 mm as very heavy and over 204.5 mm as extremely heavy.

The minimum temperatures fell as Keylong in Lahaul and Spiti recorded the lowest at 6.9 degrees Celsius.