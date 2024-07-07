Manish Sisodia’s judicial custody extended till July 15 in excise policy case

NEW DELHI : A court on Saturday extended the judicial custody of former deputy chief minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia until July 15 in a Delhi excise policy-linked corruption case being probed by the CBI.

Advocates Vivek Jain, Rajat Bhardwaj, and Nitesh Rana, representing Sisodia, argued that the CBI had concluded its investigation and accused the agency of providing misleading statements to the court. The CBI, however, refuted the claims, saying its comments were being misinterpreted.

Advocate DP Singh, representing the CBI, clarified that the investigation concerning the majority of the accused had been completed. However, the probe into the involvement of Arvind Kejriwal remains active. Kejriwal is currently lodged in Tihar until July 12 in connection to the same case.

The defense also highlighted that the CBI had previously informed the Supreme Court in June that the investigation would conclude by July 3.

In response, the CBI stated that new developments have come forth since then, and they would be apprising the Supreme Court accordingly.

Allowed to release MLA funds

Sisodia, the Patparganj MLA, was permitted by the court to release MLALAD (MLA Local Area Development) fund of `3 crore for development projects in his assembly constituency.

His office said the amount will be spent on beautification works in Khichripur village, East Vinod Nagar, Resettlement Colony Khichripur, Railway Colony and Mandawali.

Sisodia had filed a petition in court stating various works in his constituency was held up due to unavailability of funds.