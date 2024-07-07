Two Hyderabad bikers returning from Badrinath buried alive in boulder crash

DEHRADUN : The unabated heavy rains in the hilly regions of Uttarakhand triggered landslides killing five people, including two bikers from Hyderabad who were returning from Badrinath Dham on Saturday.

The tragedy struck when a huge boulder suddenly fell from the hill along the road near Badrinath National Highway, which hit the bikers, killing them instantly.

District Disaster Management Officer Nand Kishore Joshi said the SDRF team received information about the boulder collapse near Chhatwapipal. “An SDRF team led by sub-inspector Manmohan Singh reached the spot and found the two youths buried under the boulder along with their vehicles,” said Joshi.

The victims were going towards Rishikesh after visiting Badrinath Dham. The SDRF team removed the boulder and took out the bodies and handed them to the district police,” said Joshi. The deceased were identified as Nirmal Shahi (36) and Satyanarayan (50).

In an another accident took place at Tilwada area of Rudraprayag. A load-carrier four-wheeler plunged into a deep gorge, killing two persons. According to additional sub-inspector Harish Bangari of the SDRF team, three injured people have been hospitalised.

In another incident, a woman was swept away in a swollen river in the Banbasa area of Tanakpur on Friday night. The victim, identified as Shanti Devi (52), a resident of Thelagaun, Banbasa. She was crossing the river when she lost her balance and fell into the river.

A search was launched by the SDRF team, but it was suspended due to darkness. The search operation resumed on Saturday, and the team recovered the woman’s body, which was handed to the district police.