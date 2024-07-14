BJD, Congress demand action against Governor’s son for ‘assaulting’ ASO

BHUBANESWAR : The alleged assault of a Raj Bhavan staff by Governor Raghubar Das’ son Lalit Kumar and four others has created a political storm in the state with the Opposition BJD and Congress demanding their immediate arrest in the case.

The assistant section officer (ASO) Baikunthanath Pradhan was allegedly thrashed, punched and kicked by Kumar, his two PSOs and as many friends at Puri Raj Bhavan on July 7 night for failing to arrange a luxury car to pick them up from the railway station. Pradhan has alleged that they asked him to0 lick their shoes and spit, and even threatened to kill when he tried to escape.

Describing the assault on a government employee as unfortunate and disgraceful, BJD MLA and former minister Pratap Deb questioned why no action has been taken by the police even after several days of the complaint lodged by the ASO Pradhan.

“Since assuming office, the BJP government has been talking tall about ensuring justice to people of the state. We are unable to understand why the police have not taken any action against the accused so far. How will people have faith in the system when a government employee is denied justice?” Pratap Deb asked.

The BJD leader said since police department comes under the Home department and the chief minister holds both the Home and General Administration departments, he must come clear on what action has been taken in the matter. “We would request the CM to ensure justice to the victim, and action as per law is initiated without any further delay,” he said.

Former Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee president Niranjan Patnaik also expressed concern over the incident involving the son of the Governor.

“It has been reported that on the night of July 7, he allegedly assaulted Baikuntha Pradhan, an assistant section officer and the Raj Bhawan in-charge at Puri. Despite a formal complaint being filed, no action has been taken yet,” he posted on X and urged the chief minister to order a thorough investigation and ensure that justice is delivered.

