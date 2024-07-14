Electrocution kills woman in waterlogged lane in Delhi

NEW DELHI : A 34-year-old woman died after being electrocuted on a waterlogged road in northeast Delhi’s Bhajanpura area on Saturday, a police official said. The deceased, identified as Poonam, was a homemaker while her husband ran a general store.

Sharing details, DCP (northeast) Joy Tirkey said the police were informed about the incident around 7.30 am. During inquiry, it was revealed that the woman named Poonam was electrocuted on a waterlogged road near Moral Hospital, Bhajanpura.

“Due to rain, there was waterlogging in the area. A live wire from an electricity pole near the footpath caused her to get electrocuted and fall in the water,” the DCP said.

The police said the woman was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared her dead upon arrival. Accordingly, the police have registered a case of death by negligence and begun probing the matter.

This was not the first time waterlogged roads in the city has claimed lives.

The June 28 deluge in the national capital caused 11 deaths in separate incidents, including the death of four children aged between eight to ten years. Among the deceased, one person had died by electrocution while the four kids had died due to drowning in waterlogged underpasses.