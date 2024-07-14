India vs SA 2000: Charges to be framed against four for match-fixing

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court has ordered the framing of charges of criminal conspiracy and cheating against four individuals accused of orchestrating match-fixing during the 2000 cricket series between India and South Africa.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Neha Priya presided over the case involving Rajesh Kalra, Krishan Kumar, Sunil Dara, and Sanjeev Chawla, following a complaint registered by the Chanakaya Puri police station.

The court’s examination revealed a network of deceit and manipulation that implicated these men in a complex scheme involving the late Hansie Cronje, a former South African cricket captain, the order read. The court underscored that Cronje and Chawla pre-decided scores and shared critical information about pitches and team compositions.

The court highlighted that the “chain of events, record of conversations, conduct, and surrounding circumstances” clearly pointed to the involvement of the four accused.