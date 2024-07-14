‘Lewd’ comment on martyr’s wife, FIR registered

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has registered a case against a city resident for allegedly making a lewd remark about the wife of Kirti Chakra recipient Captain Anshuman Singh on social media, an official said on Saturday. The case has been registered at Special Cell’s Intelligence Fusion & Strategic Operations.

A senior police officer said a complaint was received from National Commision of Women (NCW), alleging that a facebook profile has made an extremely lewd and derogatory comment on a picture of a widow of a martyr.

“Taking cognisance of the complaint and after preliminary examination of its contents, FIR under section 79 (act intended to insult modesty of woman) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and section 67 of the Information Technology Act 2000, has been registered and investigation has been taken up,” the officer said.

The NCW, in a post on X, said it has taken suo motu cognisance of a lewd remark on the widow of the martyr. “Police has registered an FIR in the matter,” the tweet read.

Delhi Police has written to the social media platform seeking details about the profile allegedly involved in the act.