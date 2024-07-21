Divorce case: Delhi HC warns Dubai woman to appear or get ‘red corner notice’

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has issued a warning to a woman living in Dubai directing her to personally appear before the court in response to a petition filed by her husband. The court emphasised that the failure to comply could lead to impounding or revocation of her passport and issuance of a ‘red corner notice’ against her.

Presiding over the case, Justice Dharmesh Sharma on July 19 scheduled the next hearing of the matter for July 25.

The petition filed by the husband alleges contempt of court by his wife, who is accused of deliberately disobeying court orders related to their divorce settlement.

The HC order stemmed from disputes over custody arrangements for their child, which were part of their mutual divorce decree. As per the terms, the wife was obligated to facilitate the husband’s involvement in their child’s life, including allowing unsupervised custody for specified periods and ensuring regular communication between the husband and child.

The court directed the CBI or any other agency to explore the possibility for issuing a ‘red corner notice’ against her if she failed to respond to the court order.