Sunita Kejriwal launches husband's five 'guarantees’ for poll-bound Haryana

CHANDIGARH: Calling her husband Arvind Kejriwal “Haryana ka laal," Sunita Kejriwal on Saturday told people to ensure that the BJP doesn’t get a single seat in the assembly elections.

She launched five “Kejriwal’s guarantees”—free electricity, medical treatment, education, Rs 1,000 per month to women, and jobs for youth—for Haryana, where Assembly elections are due in October this year.

Addressing a town hall at the Indradhanush Auditorium in Panchkula, Sunita Kejriwal hit out at PM Narendra Modi, accusing him of putting the Delhi Chief Minister behind bars since he was “jealous of his good works.”

On “Kejriwal’s guarantees," she said, “Like in Delhi and Punjab, there will be mohalla clinics in cities and villages. The condition of government hospitals will be improved and there will be free and good treatment for everyone. Each woman will get Rs 1,000 per month. It will soon be implemented in Delhi and Punjab. The condition of government schools will also be improved.”

Sunita Kejriwal added that the AAP would give jobs to every unemployed youth. “Nobody could have imagined that Kejriwal would one day govern the country’s capital. It is no less than a miracle. He was born on August 16, 1968. It was Krishna Janmashtami. It is not a coincidence. I feel that god wants to get something done through him,” she said.

“Arvind started with zero, floated his own party and became CM. Is it not surprising?” she asked.

AAP has said it will contest all 90 Assembly seats in the state, asserting that people want change and are looking at it with great hope.