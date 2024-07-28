Delhi behind the scenes: Congress divided as AAP urges INDIA to rally for CM Kejriwal

Cops caught red-handed taking bribe worries top brass

In multiple raids, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested at least half a dozen policemen red-handed while accepting bribe money. Since January, around 15 cops have been in the probe agency’s net. According to the sources, the issue has irked the force’s top brass, who are now taking the matter into their own hands. Sources said a meeting was scheduled at the Delhi Police headquarters on Saturday to discuss this issue. However, the directions issued to cops, if any, in the meeting are yet to be ascertained. Senior officers have numerous times asserted that they have zero tolerance towards corruption. However, cops caught by probe agencies for either demanding or accepting bribes contradict the claims of the top brass.

CUET-UG: DU faculty annoyed over delay in results

With the CUET UG 2024 result yet to be declared, Delhi University’s elected academic council members, Mithuraaj Dhusiya and Monami Basu, have submitted a note to Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh demanding a review of policies based on the faculty members’ experiences with the CUET-based admission process for undergraduate courses. The university’s senior professors have repeatedly sent reminders and letters to the Vice-Chancellor, saying that the delay in the CUET results is driving prospective students away from the university towards private institutions, making the entire system appear like a failure.

Delhi Cong divided as AAP urges INDIA to rally for CM

Great uncertainty prevails in the corridors of the Delhi Pradesh Congress headquarters after the AAP called upon the opposition INDIA bloc to participate in a rally to raise the cause of the incarcerated Delhi CM as his health purportedly declines in Tihar Jail. As per sources, the event has seen a positive response from the alliance partners, who may be present in show of solidarity for Arvind Kejriwal. While the Congress high command is yet to decide whether it will join the rally, its Delhi unit said they hope that the party bigwigs refuse to register its presence at the event. Delhi Congress leaders say it would be embarrassing for the unit, which has been going all out attack against the AAP and its supremo over ‘misgovernance’ and alleged corruption. Yet, they may have to express solidarity with the AAP as part of ‘gathbandhan dharma’.

Contributed by Ujwal Jalali, Ifrah Mufti, Ashish Srivastava