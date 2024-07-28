Delhi HC denies bail to stalker who ‘pushed’ victim’s husband in front of train

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has denied bail to a man accused of brutally murdering the husband of a woman he was fascinated with. The accused had allegedly pushed the victim in front of a moving train.

Underlining the severity of the crime, the court observed that the heinous nature of the act plays a crucial role in bail deliberations.

The petitioner is accused of murdering brutally, and if convicted, the petitioner is likely to be sentenced to imprisonment for life or even death,

Justice Subramonium Prasad stated. The case dates back to 2019 when the accused allegedly lured the victim to a secluded area near the railway tracks in Zakhira in west Delhi.

According to the prosecution, the assailant struck the victim’s head multiple times with a brick before pushing him in front of an oncoming train, which severed the victim’s body. The accused then attempted to disguise the murder as an accident, even informing the victim’s family of the supposed mishap.

The prosecution has argued that the accused had a close relationship with the victim’s wife. The accused’s defense contended that continued custody was unnecessary with most witnesses already examined. They also claimed that the case was circumstantial and that their client was falsely implicated.

However, Justice Prasad observed, “The material on record discloses that the petitioner won the confidence of the deceased even though he was in love with his wife. The crime has been committed in a very brutal manner, and the petitioner has tried to mislead the police and portray the murder as an accident,” Justice Prasad stated.

Also in court

Foreign citizens cheating case: Court sends 3 to CBI remand, 40 in judicial custody

A Delhi Court on Saturday granted four days of CBI custody to three accused and remanding 40 others to judicial custody till August 9, in connection with a scam targeting foreign nationals, including U.S. citizens. During the hearing at the Rouse Avenue Court, the bail applications of the accused were summarily dismissed. On July 26, the CBI dismantled a sophisticated cyber-enabled financial crime network as part of Operation Chakra-III. According to officials, this network had been operating across multiple countries since 2022, with cooperation from international law enforcement agencies including the FBI (USA) and Interpol.