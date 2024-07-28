Developed states can make Viksit Bharat: PM

NEW DELHI: Chairing a meeting of the ninth governing council of NITI Aayog on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that the ambitious goal of ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’ could be realised only if the states are developed.

Noting that turning states into “Viksit states” for achieving the national goal, NITI Aayog’s CEO BVR Subrahmanyam, quoting the PM, said that he highlighted three major targets: strive for ‘zero poverty’, an investor-friendly charter, and set up a river grid.

The PM also asserted that India was progressing in the right direction after overcoming the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We have defeated a once-in-100-year pandemic. Our people are full of energy, enthusiasm and confidence. We can fulfill our dreams of Viksit Bharat 2047 with the combined effort of all states. Viksit states will make Viksit Bharat,” Modi said, while stressing that the vision of a developed India by 2047 was shared by every Indian and highlighted the crucial role of states.

“Viksit Bharat 2047 is the ambition of every Indian. States can play an active role in achieving this aim as they are directly connected with the people,” the CEO quoted the PM as saying in the meeting.

On ‘Zero-Poverty’, the Prime Minister emphasised that the states need to tackle poverty on an individual basis rather than just at a programme level and suggested that removing poverty from the grassroots would bring about a transformational effect in the country.