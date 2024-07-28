DJB water turns blue in villages, govt seeks report

NEW DELHI: Instead of drinking water, Outer Delhi’s Peeragarhi villagers have been getting blue, foamy water in their taps for over a week. The residents blame chemical and denim factories in the area for disposing of industrial waste, which is contaminating the water supplied by the Delhi Jal Board.

Water Minister Atishi has directed the chief secretary to call a meeting of senior officials and act against those violating pollution norms, and submit a report by July 29.

“The water is causing health problems. The supply to our areas has been irregular and full of dirt. Factories located nearby dump their waste carelessly. Now the situation is that the water has turned blue,” the area residents said, adding “we’ve informed the authorities, but there is no action.”

Delhi Panchayat Collective head Than Singh Yadav reportedly visited the village and noted the growing anger among the villagers. “If nothing is done, we’ll call a meeting of three affected villages and discuss our action plan. The administration is treating rural residents like second-class citizens,” said a village head.

BJP leaders attacked the AAP government saying instead of ensuring civic amenities, it was busy in blame-game.