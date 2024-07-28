Landslide impact: Traffic hit on Manali-Chandigarh highway due to 'hazardous conditions'

CHANDIGARH: The Chandigarh-Manali highway from Bindravani to Pandoh will be closed for traffic daily for two hours until July 31 due to hazardous conditions caused by recent landslides along the stretch and to facilitate repairs.

Mandi deputy commissioner Apoorv Devgan, the chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority, announced a temporary highway closure and said it would be in force for two hours between 11 am and 1 pm from July 27 to July 31.

The DC said he received reports from the project director of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) about hazardous conditions on the stretch.

“Heavy rains on July 20 triggered landslides which threaten vehicle movement. These conditions pose a risk to motorists,” the NHAI told the district administration.

The daily closure might cause temporary inconvenience but was a necessary to prevent accidents, Devgan said.