Modi reviews Lok Sabha polls show in meeting with BJP CMs

NEW DELHI: In a meeting with chief ministers and deputy CMs of the BJP-ruled states on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked them to reach out to people to explain the benefits of the union budget and central schemes, besides focusing on good governance, said party leaders aware of the developments at the meet.

Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda also attended the meeting called ‘mukhyamantri parishad’.

CMs Yogi Adityanath (UP), Himanta Biswa Sarma (Assam), Bhajan Lal Sharma (Rajasthan) and Mohan Charan Majhi (Odisha) attended the first day of the two-day meeting.

The CMs of Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Haryana, Manipur and Chhattisgarh were also part of the deliberations. It was the first time that Manipur CM N Biren Singh attended it after ethnic violence broke out.

This was the first meeting of BJP CMs after the recent outcomes of LS elections. “Deliberations were held over a host of issues, including reasons of good and bad LS poll results, the benefits budget and strategies related to upcoming elections in some states,” a senior leader said, adding, Modi stressed on the need for taking benefits of Union Budget to people.

“CMs and their subordinates also presented their report cards on performances and success of many welfare schemes. They have reportedly briefed the PM on people’s feedbacks and how the governments in BJP ruled-states are working on poverty alleviation and employment generation,” he said.