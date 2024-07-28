NCRTC adds new features in ‘RRTS Connect’ App

NEW DELHI: The National Capital Region Transport Corporation has rolled out exciting updates to the ‘RRTS Connect’ app, making travel on Namo Bharat trains smoother and more convenient.

Available on Google Play and the Apple Store, the app now includes a host of new features alongside ticket booking, ensuring a more comfortable journey for passengers on the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor.

Passengers can book their journey tickets under the “Plan Your Journey” option, with payments accepted via UPI, debit or credit card, and net banking.

NCRTC has introduced a live train tracking feature that shows passengers the real-time status and tracking of Namo Bharat trains available at their station in the next 30 minutes. It also provides information about the next station for Delhi or Meerut.

The app’s “Feeder Bus Services” feature provides comprehensive information about bus stops near the starting point of the journey and the nearest available RRTS station.