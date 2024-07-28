Two inmates injured in attack in Tihar jail, FIR lodged

NEW DELHI: Two inmates were injured after they were attacked with a sharp-edged weapon by three others in the high-security Tihar Jail in the national capital, an official said on Saturday. According to preliminary investigation, a brother of one of the attackers was allegedly killed by the victims, thus prompting the attack, the official said.

Sharing details of the incident, the police said, on Friday, Hari Nagar police station was informed that two under-trial prisoners identified as Lovely (22) and Lavesh (22), both lodged in a murder case registered at Ambedkar Nagar police station in 2020, were admitted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital in an injured condition from Central Jail No 9, Tihar Jail.

Acting on the call, a police team was dispatched. “It was found that both the inmates had sustained several sharp injuries after a scuffle near ward no 11 of Central Jail 9 in Tihar Jail with other inmates Lokesh, Nitin, Himanshu and Abhishek,” said DCP (West) Vichitra Veer.

The DCP further said a case under section 109, 118(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita has been registered and a probe has been initiated.

Another officer privy to the investigation said the condition of both inmates is stable and they are out of danger. “One of the injured was discharged on Friday evening while another is still undergoing treatment,” the officer added.