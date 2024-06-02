Air quality panel constitutes team to control Delhi winter pollution levels

NEW DELHI: The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has sprung into action earlier than usual to control winter pollution levels in Delhi-NCR.

The central body has constituted an enforcement team to monitor the on-ground implementation of the commission’s guidelines. The team will monitor and enforce the pollution control guidelines of the central agency. Strict action will be taken against those who violate the rules, officials said.

Although the level of pollution in the national capital is higher than normal even during summers, people have to endure the scourge of air pollution during the four months of winter due to unfavourable atmospheric conditions.

The pollution-control body usually enforces the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) between October and February to prevent such circumstances. The CAQM continuously issues instructions to control the factors responsible for pollution.

The enforcement task force is constituted by the pollution-control body comprises six members with technical and administrative experience.

According to the instructions issued by the commission in this regard, this enforcement task force will monitor the measures towards prevention of pollution in the national capital region as well as enforce the guidelines and rules issued by the commission.

According to State of Environment report by the Centre of Science and Environment, air pollution in Delhi was found to be the leading cause of mortality, followed by various other health issues, such as high blood pressure, dietary risks, tobacco, diabetes, high cholesterol and kidney dysfunction.

Killer air

