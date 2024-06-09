Uttarakhand only ahead of three states in poll turnout, shows EC data

DEHRADUN : Uttarakhand recorded a voter turnout of 57.22% in the Lok Sabha polls showing voter apathy as the hill state slipped to 33rd position in polling figures in the country ahead of only three states, according to state-wise data released by the Election Commission.

In the 2019 elections, Uttarakhand ranked higher in turnout percentage as it was ahead of six states in voter participation rates. This time the hill state is ahead of only Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Mizoram in turnout figures.

Uttarakhand Chief Electoral Officer BVRC Purushottam said, “The Election Commission in Uttarakhand had aimed for a 75% voter turnout this time. To achieve this, targeted efforts were made to raise awareness in polling booths with historically low voter participation rates, and social media was leveraged as a platform for disseminating information”

Asha Lal Tamta, daughter of the late freedom fighter Jogaram from Almora, said, “The primary factor contributing to the apathy towards voting is the absence of substantial expectations from the government. Additionally, voters’ lack confidence in EVMs dissuades them from participating in the electoral process.” Senior journalist Atul Chauhan said, “The erosion of trust in parties and their leaders is evident, underscored by the increasing reliance on NOTA option during elections.”

Uttrakhand BJP spokesperson Devendra Bhasin said, “Compared to BJP’s, Congress workers, who knew their fate in the election, did not participate in the voting, due to which the polling percentage has also dropped.”

According to EC data, among the 11 Himalayan states, Assam came first with 81.56% turnout, Tripura second (80.93%), Sikkim third (79.88 %), and Manipur fourth (78.19 %).