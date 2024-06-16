NDA government may fall anytime, says Kharge

BENGALURU : AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge has said that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government has been formed by a mistake and can fall anytime.

The BJP leaders hit back by terming it as a statement made out of desperation.

Taking a swipe at the Union Government, the Congress leader said Prime Minister Narendra Modi doesn’t have the mandate and it is a minority government.

The NDA government can fall anytime, the AICC chief said, adding that from their side, they will extend full cooperation to strengthen the country.

The Congress president said that they want the government to continue and all of them work together to strengthen the country, but the Prime Minister’s habit is that he will not allow In the Lok Sabha polls, BJP won 240 seats and the government has been formed with the support of other NDA partners, including JDU, JDS, TDP and other parties.

Hitting back at the AICC president, BJP MP and former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar said that the Congress leaders are issuing such statements out of desperation.

Shettar said that during the Lok Sabha elections, the I.N.D.I.A bloc leaders were talking about winning 295 seats and were disappointed with their performance and could only fetch over 230 seats.

Another senior BJP leader and a MP said that the Congress has its own problems and the AICC president is daydreaming. Congress leaders are well aware of their position, but still issue such statements, he said.

In Karnataka, of the 28 Lok Sabha seats, the ruling Congress won nine seats, while the BJP and NDA alliance partner together won 19.