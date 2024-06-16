Proposal for Rithala-Narela-Kundli metro corridor gets nod

NEW DELHI: The Centre has approved a proposal from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and Delhi Development Authority (DDA) for the construction of the Rithala-Narela-Kundli metro corridor, Raj Niwas said in a statement on Saturday.

Lieutenant-Governor VK Saxena has advocated for the construction of this metro corridor with the Centre on several occasions.

The Rithala-Narela-Kundli metro corridor is projected to cost Rs 6,231 crore, with the Delhi segment estimated at Rs 5,685.22 crore and the Haryana segment at Rs 545.77 crore. This corridor is planned as an extension of the existing Red Line.

Nearly 40% of the cost of the Delhi segment will be covered by the Central government. The DDA will contribute Rs 1,000 crore towards the remaining costs, with 37.5% sourced from bilateral or multilateral loans and approximately 20% from the Delhi government.

For the Haryana segment, 80% of the funding will be provided by the state government, with the remaining 20% coming from Central grants.

Spanning 26.5 km with 21 stations, the corridor is scheduled for completion in four years. It is expected to significantly enhance connectivity between Narela, Bawana, Alipur, and the rest of the city, catalysing infrastructure development, the statement noted.

The corridor will ensure seamless interstate connectivity linking Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh), Delhi, and Kundli (Haryana). It is projected to have a daily ridership of 1.26 lakh by 2028 and 3.8 lakh by 2055.

Corridor to ensure UP-Delhi-Haryana connectivity

Key stations on the line include sectors of Rohini, villages such as Barwala, Sanoth, New Sanoth and Narela, JJ Colony, two stations in the Bawana industrial area, and five stations in Narela — Anaaj Mandi, Narela DDA Sports Complex, Narela Village, Depot Station and Narela Sector-5.