CCPA, electronic manufacturers mull change in policy on warranty periods

NEW DELHI: The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) on Saturday held a meeting with electronic appliance manufacturing companies to discuss the issue of warranty periods starting from the date of purchase instead of date of installation.

“Since the warranty period, as per the policies set by manufacturers, commences from the purchase date, and not the date of installation, there is shortfall in the warranty period available to the consumers. A consumer can only begin using the product after it has been installed on his or her premises,” said Nidhi Khare, chief commissioner, CCPA, who chaired the meeting.

Representatives from major electronic appliance companies, including Reliance Retail, LG, Panasonic, Haier, Croma and Bosch attended the meeting. The warranty issue was discussed over two categories of products. The ‘plug-n-play’ products such as iron press and microwave, which do not require any installation, and products such as air conditioners and refrigerators that require installation.

The meeting highlighted consumers’ rights over products that they purchase. Since consumers usually come to know about details of the warranty after they have purchased the product, the companies should ensure that global best practices are followed in India and finally, grievances relating to the warranty period must be addressed in a proactive and prompt manner, it said.

The feasibility of having the date of installation as the date from which the warranty period should be calculated was discussed during the meeting.

It also discussed the measures to be explored in order to prevent abuse of this mechanism and to ensure that the consumers’ interests are adequately safeguarded.

Shortfall in warranty

Since the warranty period, as per the policies set by manufacturers, commences from the date of purchase and not the date of installation, there is shortfall in the warranty period available to the consumers. Consumers can only begin using the product after it has been installed on their premises, said CCPA commissioner.