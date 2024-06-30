AIIMS trauma centre remains shut

NEW DELHI : The AIIMS trauma centre remained shut on Saturday after heavy rains wreaked havoc in the city. The surgeries remained suspended at the trauma centre as the operation theatres could not work.

AIIMS spokesperson Rima Dada said the electrical equipment inundated by rainwater are being dried up and the engineers are conducting the safety inspection before restarting the surgeries. “We will start OTs once our electrical engineers give a green signal,” she said.

The hospital was paralysed with severe waterlogging and a long power cut on Friday. The traffic movement in the tunnel connecting the trauma centre to the main AIIMS building was also disrupted. The authorities decided to suspend all surgical procedures at trauma centre and cardiothoracic and neurosciences centre to prevent the risk of electric shock.

“However, the tunnel has been cleared. Basement 3 is still inundated. The work to clear waterlogging is underway,” Dada said.

On Friday, only 61 patients were able to access emergency services while 29 could receive medical consultation in its OPD. The respective figures for Thursday were 207 and 229.