Historic: A tribal from Meghalaya becomes state's first woman DGP

GUWAHATI: History was created in Meghalaya on Saturday when the state government appointed Idashisha Nongrang as the director general of police (DGP).

A 1992 batch IPS officer, Nongrang, belongs to the Khasi community, one of the three major tribes in the state. She will replace LR Bishnoi, who will leave office on May 19.

Nongrang, who is currently serving as Director General of Meghalaya Civil Defence, is the first woman from the state to don the DGP’s mantle. In 2021, she had served as acting DGP.

An official notification said, “…the Governor of Meghalaya is pleased to appoint Idashisha Nongrang… as the Director General of Police…with effect from May 20, 2024.”

She will serve in the post till May 19, 2026. Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma congratulated the senior police officer.

“Heartiest congratulations to Idashisha Nongrang, IPS, on her appointment as the new DGP. Breaking barriers and making history, she becomes the first tribal lady from our state to hold this position, a moment of immense pride for all of us. Wishing her all the best!” Sangma wrote on X.

Frontrunner

The UPSC had recommended the names of Nongrang, besides BSF ADG Ram Prasad Meena and CRPF ADG Deepak Kumar for appointment in the post. Nongrang was a frontrunner.

Three major political parties had demanded her appointment, stating that as she is a local, she will understand the state’s various intricacies better