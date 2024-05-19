Strong government removed Article 370: PM Modi

CHANDIGARH: Prime Minister Narendra Modi stepped up his attack on the Congress, saying it was his “dhakad” (strong) government that brought down the wall of Article 370 in Kashmir which is now moving ahead on the path of development. He emphasized the the progress made by his government and praised Haryana’s spirit: “Haryana means ‘himmat (courage) and ‘hausla (high morale). Like Haryana, Modi has run the government for 10 years in a ‘dhaakad’ manner,” he said.
Addressing his first election rally in the state, Modi said the history of Congress was one of betraying India’s forces. He referred to the ‘Jeep scandal’, the “first scam” during the grand old party’s rule. Could a weak government have changed the situation in J&K?” Modi asked the gathering.
Referring to Haryana contributing a sizable number of soldiers in the armed forces, he said when the Congress was in power, mothers in Haryana were a worried lot thinking about their children’s safety. “Have such things stopped now or not?” he asked the audience.
“Today, when you see Rafale aircraft in the skies of Ambala, don’t you feel proud?” he said. “I have come to seek your blessings for the next five years,’’ he said.
He slammed the Congress and INDIA bloc partners and said when there is a strong government in power, the enemies think hundred times before doing anything. He said Pakistan, which earlier had bombs in its hands, now has a ‘bheekh ka katora’ (begging bowl) in its hands. “When there is a dhakad sarkar, the enemy is terrified,” Modi said.
“Patriotism runs in the veins of Haryana. Therefore, each house in Haryana is saying ‘phir ek baar Modi sarkar.’” He remarked, “Just 17 days are left for June 4. After four phases of elections, the Congress and INDIA bloc and all their friends and parties have been completely destroyed. These people took several steps against the country; however, the people have given them a befitting reply in the battlefield of elections,” he said.
“The Congress and its partners have drawn a blank in the first four phases of polling,’’ he said. “We decided to make India self-reliant and we will work 24x7 for 2047,’’ he asserted.
The PM said the welfare of farmers was his priority. “Congress did nothing for farmers. They purchased crop of Rs 7.5 lakh crore on MSP in 10 years, but Modi in ten years bought Rs 20 lakh crore crop on MSP that is nearly three times,’’ he said.
Among those present at the rally were former Haryana chief minister and the BJP’s Lok Sabha poll candidate from Karnal, Manohar Lal Khattar, the party’s Ambala and Kurukshetra candidates, Banto Kataria and Naveen Jindal.
Today, the sugarcane FRP (fair and remunerative price) is around Rs 350 per quintal, whereas it was Rs 210 during the Congress-led government, he said.
More than Rs 650 crore, as part of the Kisan Samman Nidhi, were transferred to the bank accounts of farmers hailing from Ambala, Karnal and Kurukshetra, he added.
Referring to the AAP-Congress poll alliance in certain states, he said Congress leaders are holding the “jhadoo” (broomstick, AAP’s poll symbol) in Delhi and Haryana, but claiming that “jhadoowala chor hai” in Punjab, where the two parties are contesting the election against each other.
The PM reiterated his claim that the Congress will redistribute the reservation meant for SCs, STs and OBCs on the basis of religion, and alleged that the opposition party wants to snatch the quota for Dalits in jobs and education.