Strong government removed Article 370: PM Modi

CHANDIGARH: Prime Minister Narendra Modi stepped up his attack on the Congress, saying it was his “dhakad” (strong) government that brought down the wall of Article 370 in Kashmir which is now moving ahead on the path of development. He emphasized the the progress made by his government and praised Haryana’s spirit: “Haryana means ‘himmat (courage) and ‘hausla (high morale). Like Haryana, Modi has run the government for 10 years in a ‘dhaakad’ manner,” he said.

Addressing his first election rally in the state, Modi said the history of Congress was one of betraying India’s forces. He referred to the ‘Jeep scandal’, the “first scam” during the grand old party’s rule. Could a weak government have changed the situation in J&K?” Modi asked the gathering.

Referring to Haryana contributing a sizable number of soldiers in the armed forces, he said when the Congress was in power, mothers in Haryana were a worried lot thinking about their children’s safety. “Have such things stopped now or not?” he asked the audience.

“Today, when you see Rafale aircraft in the skies of Ambala, don’t you feel proud?” he said. “I have come to seek your blessings for the next five years,’’ he said.

He slammed the Congress and INDIA bloc partners and said when there is a strong government in power, the enemies think hundred times before doing anything. He said Pakistan, which earlier had bombs in its hands, now has a ‘bheekh ka katora’ (begging bowl) in its hands. “When there is a dhakad sarkar, the enemy is terrified,” Modi said.

“Patriotism runs in the veins of Haryana. Therefore, each house in Haryana is saying ‘phir ek baar Modi sarkar.’” He remarked, “Just 17 days are left for June 4. After four phases of elections, the Congress and INDIA bloc and all their friends and parties have been completely destroyed. These people took several steps against the country; however, the people have given them a befitting reply in the battlefield of elections,” he said.