Four diamonds worth Rs 70L found by farmers tilling land in Andhra villages

KURNOOL: The onset of the rainy season not only kindles hope in farmers but also precious stone hunters in a few villages of Kurnool district. In a span of weeks at least four diamonds worth Rs 70 lakh were reportedly found by lucky farm workers in villages of Tuggali and Maddikera mandals.

Even on Friday evening, a semi-precious tone worth Rs 20 lakh was reportedly found by a local farmer in Madanandapuram village of Tuggali mandal. The stone was sold to a merchant in Peravali village of Maddikera mandal.

However, police refused to acknowledge the findings striking them off as rumours. The police informed that the villagers begin their hunt for diamonds every year from May and continue till the end of rainy season. They further maintained that they have not received any information about the discovery of the valuable stones this year so far.

It is a common practice in villages of Jonnagiri, Tuggali, Maddikera, Pagidirai and Peravali mandals, where villagers are seen scratching the wet ground in search of diamonds during the rainy season.

“The locals say that the heavy rains help wash away several layers of ground, unearthing the precious stones. Unofficial reports claim that Maddikera and Tuggali mandals alone account for about diamonds worth Rs 5 crore every year. While some commoners are becoming rich overnight, the hard work of others is beneficial for middlemen. Local merchants and middlemen sell these diamonds procured from villagers to big traders in Gutthi of Anantapur district,” Sekhar, a native of Peravali village said.